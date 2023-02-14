World Moldova closed the airspace The authorities of Moldova have temporarily closed their airspace for security reasons, the company "Air Moldova" announced. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, February 14, 2023 | 14:22 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The reasons for the closure have not been disclosed.



"Currently, the airspace of Moldova is closed, we are waiting for the resumption of flights. Today's flight schedule will be changed," the company announced on its Facebook page.



The press service of the Chisinau International Airport confirmed to Sputnik that the flights were cancelled but refused to provide additional information.



The country's authorities have not yet commented on the situation.