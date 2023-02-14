World Fear is growing: All of Europe will suffer Russia is the main security threat for the whole of Europe, Norwegian intelligence officials said. Source: Novosti Tuesday, February 14, 2023 | 14:04 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"Russia today represents the greatest threat not only to Norwegian but also to European security. The conflict with the West will be long-lasting," said Bjørn Arild Gram, Norwegian Minister of Defense.



Lars Nordrum, Norway's deputy intelligence chief, said Norwegian oil and gas facilities could be targeted by Russian saboteurs.



Sofie Nystrøm, director of Norway's National Security Agency, warns that "the whole of Europe will suffer" if these facilities are attacked.



"Norway is currently Europe's main energy supplier because Russia cut off energy exports to the West," Nordrum said.



But the Norwegian security service estimates that it is "unlikely" that Russia will be able to carry out any sabotage on Norwegian soil this year, reports Sky News.