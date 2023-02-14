World A terrible threat: Strike on London - they do not exist for us; They are gone Vladimir Putin's chief TV propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov, called on Russia to strike London, upset by Western support for Ukraine. Source: B92 Tuesday, February 14, 2023 | 11:15 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Vladimir Solovyov, who hosts shows on state-run TV Russia 1, regularly rants about how the country should wipe out its enemies with nuclear strikes.



His monologues have become even more brutal since the Russian president launched an operation in Ukraine in February 2022, urging Moscow to sanction attacks on the West as Putin's forces continue to fight.



In his latest address, Solovyov referred to the possibility of the British government sending warplanes to Ukraine.



"Kyiv has begged Western countries for fighter jets amid reports that Russia is planning another attack to take over the country. Can't we finally strike London? What's the problem," the host asked viewers of his "Solovyov Live" show.



"No, no, no – I mean only military targets," he continued, as if reacting to someone opposing his suggestion.



"Even hitting the parliament," he added.



"Well, they [Britain] will give planes [to Ukraine] to strike deep into Russian territory," he added, trying to justify the attack on London.



Solovyov further disputed the fact that Britain, along with almost all UN members, recognizes Crimea as part of Ukraine, not Russia.



Solovyov said: "At the same time, they [Britain] slyly say: No, well, we just don't recognize Crimea as Russia. How about Kaliningrad," he asked rhetorically.



"What do they want to tell us? That is, you will now determine what Russia is for you? It will not be determined by the people living in Russia, not by a referendum, not by a vote, but you will determine what Russia is for us! In that case, we will not recognize at all, for us England does not exist at all. There is no France. There is no Germany," he said.



"Instead, there are Nazi states united by hatred of all things Russian," he said, echoing Kremlin claims that Ukraine and its Western allies are run by Nazi governments.



"So, let's get serious. Do they think there are no red lines?" Solovyov said.