World Russian fighters crossed the border: F-35 urgently deployed The Dutch Ministry of Defense announced that two Dutch F-35 fighter jets intercepted three Russian military aircraft near Polish airspace. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 14, 2023 | 09:15

"The planes, which were unidentified at the time, approached NATO and Polish airspace from Kaliningrad," the Dutch Ministry of Defense said, according to Reuters.



The ministry added that after identification, it was found to be an Ilyushin IL-20M Coot-A, accompanied by two Sukhoi Su-27 fighters.



Dutch fighter jets remotely escorted Russian aircraft and handed over the escort to NATO partners, the statement concluded. IL-20M Coot-A is the NATO designation for the Russian IIyushin Il-20M, and Su-27 is the NATO designation for the Sukhoi Su-28.



Russia's Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.