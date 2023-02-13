World Intercepted conversation of a Russian soldier: "February will be crucial" Ukrainian defense intelligence released an intercepted conversation between a Russian soldier and his wife. Source: index.hr Monday, February 13, 2023 | 22:24 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

In that conversation, the soldier complains that he could go on vacation in six months or maybe just in a year and adds that February will be the decisive month.



"They say that February will be a decisive month because they are gathering the army. We have gathered our troops and new military equipment, the equipment has also been brought by the Khokholi (a Russian derogatory term for Ukrainians, ed.). This month will probably be decisive. We will either win or we will mess up, and the war will continue," a Russian soldier can be heard on the published recording.

"We will stay here until the end of the military operation"

The mobilized soldier also complains that the command forces his brothers-in-arms to sign the contract, Ukrainian Pravda reports.



"They told us that maybe in half a year or a year they will let the mobilized people go on vacation, but generally we stay here until the end of the military operation. They don't want to let the non-military people go either. Do you want to know the truth? There is only one way to go home . Actually, there are two ways: the first is in the coffin, and the second is at the end of this war. When it's all over, then maybe I'll come back," the soldier says to his wife.