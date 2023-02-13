World The downed objects are spy planes? White House: They were downed due to danger VIDEO A press conference is being held in the White House regarding the downing of three unidentified flying objects in the last three days. Source: index.hr Monday, February 13, 2023 | 20:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Andrea Izzotti

Just to reiterate that in the last three days, U.S. warplanes shot down three objects over North America, the origin of which is still unknown.



White House press conferences are usually held by spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, but today she was joined by John Kirby, US President Joe Biden's national security adviser. Kirby last spoke at a White House press conference on Friday, when he announced that a flying object had crashed off the coast of Alaska.



"When we talk about the demolition of these facilities, there is no evidence of aliens or extraterrestrial activity," the spokeswoman said, then turned the floor over to Kirby.



"Objects like this are difficult to detect, they are very small and leave a very small radar reflection. Even the Chinese balloon was not easy to detect, and it was much larger," Kirby said, adding: "We still have not been able to identify these three objects ".



"We do not assess that these buildings pose a direct danger to people on the ground. We are looking for the remains of the buildings, which were demolished above uninhabited areas," he added.



"Their altitudes were significantly lower than the Chinese spy balloon and could have affected commercial air traffic. That's why President Biden, in consultation with military commanders, ordered them to descend."



"The object that collapsed over Lake Huron is now likely at great depth. Other objects also collapsed over remote areas, making the search for debris difficult," Kirby added.

"We cannot rule out that they were used for spying"

"We have no evidence that these three objects were intended for espionage activities, but we cannot rule that out. They were shot down because of the danger to commercial air traffic and because of the theoretical possibility that they were spy planes," said Kirby.



"According to what we know so far, these objects did not have their own drive and they moved everywhere carried by the wind," he said.



"One of the reasons we're seeing more of them now is because we're looking for them. The filters of the radar systems have been modified and they're now easier to detect," Kirby added.

"The big difference between the Chinese balloon and these three objects"

"There is a big difference between the Chinese balloon and these three objects. The Chinese object was much bigger, the size of three buses, it had its own drive. We know what it did, we know what it was for. I don't want to crash it on land, it could have been dangerous for someone on the ground. These three objects are much smaller, they were not self-propelled but were carried by the wind. We have no evidence that they were not used for spying, but we are not sure. The president ordered the demolition as a precaution," said the Biden adviser.



"We know about the balloon that it is Chinese, they have admitted it themselves. They claim it is not spying, we know it is. No one has yet claimed responsibility for these three objects," said Kirby.



"We don't know what will happen next and what will be the practice in the future, we are in an unknown territory", he asserted.