World "We responded professionally when U.S. balloons flew over our country 11 times" China said today that U.S. high-altitude balloons have flown over Chinese airspace without permission 11 times since early January 2022. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 13, 2023 | 14:44

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, responding to a question at a regular press conference in Beijing, did not provide further details.



Asked how China reacted to the flights, Wang said China's response to such incidents was responsible and professional, Reuters reported.



Wang pointed out that China does not have all the information about the flying objects shot down by the US over Alaska and Canada, Reuters reported.



The Pentagon announced that an F-16 fighter jet shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron in the US state of Michigan on the border with Canada on Sunday.



The object reportedly flew near US military sites and posed not only a threat to civilian aviation, but was also a potential surveillance tool.



It was the fourth object shot down over North America in the past week, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said.



The unidentified high-altitude object was the third to be shot down by US and Canadian fighter jets, following an object the size of a small car on Friday off the coast of Alaska and a flying object over the Yukon in Canada on Saturday.



A large balloon that Beijing acknowledged belonged to China was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on February 4.