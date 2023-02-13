World The country is collapsing, everything's at halt, the worst is yet to come PHOTO/VIDEO Residents of New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, and the surrounding area have been issued a warning to prepare for heavy rain, flooding and gale-force winds. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 13, 2023 | 14:28 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ PIYAL ADHIKARY

Cyclone "Gabrielle" is approaching the coast of that island country.



The storm is currently 250 km northwest of New Zealand and is forecast to approach the east coast in the next 24 hours.

People in #Auckland, New Zealand and surrounding areas are bracing for more heavy rain, flooding and gale-force winds as Cyclone #Gabrielle nears the country's coast. pic.twitter.com/hTBi5IVkD8 — CGTN Africa (@cgtnafrica) February 13, 2023

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today that an aid package of $7.25 million will be awarded to the population affected by the floods.



Many schools and local government facilities in and around Auckland are closed today, and a state of emergency is in effect in Auckland and at least five other regions.

Over 30,000 homes are without power in New Zealand's upper North Island, as Auckland and nearby regions are hit by strong winds, heavy rain, and huge swells, as cyclone Gabrielle approaches. New Zealand PM warned residents to prepare an evacuation plan. #NewZealand #Gabrielle pic.twitter.com/j8oGy6wr1J — CGTN Global Watch (@GlobalWatchCGTN) February 13, 2023

46,000 homes are without power, and the wind blew off roofs and uprooted trees, while public transportation was disrupted or suspended, and 509 flights were canceled, Reuters reported.



Auckland and surrounding areas were hit by record rainfall last month, causing flooding that killed four people.



Air New Zealand canceled 509 flights and said flights would resume on Tuesday when the weather was expected to improve.



"Storm surge is still coming in and could peak with high tide at 2.00am for eastern parts of Auckland," Metservice meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said.