Russia was shaking

The territory of Russia was hit this morning by two strong earthquakes, one measuring 5.6 and the other measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale.

A stronger earthquake hit the Kuril Islands this morning at 5:56 a.m., and a somewhat weaker in the Urals, a mountainous region.

The Kuril Islands are a volcanic archipelago in Russia's Sakhalin region.

They stretch 1,300 kilometers from the Japanese island of Hokkaido to the Kamchatka Peninsula, separating the Sea of Okhotsk from the northwestern Pacific.

