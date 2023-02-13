World Russia was shaking The territory of Russia was hit this morning by two strong earthquakes, one measuring 5.6 and the other measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale. Source: B92 Monday, February 13, 2023 | 14:11 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

A stronger earthquake hit the Kuril Islands this morning at 5:56 a.m., and a somewhat weaker in the Urals, a mountainous region.



The Kuril Islands are a volcanic archipelago in Russia's Sakhalin region.



They stretch 1,300 kilometers from the Japanese island of Hokkaido to the Kamchatka Peninsula, separating the Sea of Okhotsk from the northwestern Pacific.