World More than 34.000 dead; Zero chances of survival; Urgent session of the UNSC requested There are more and more victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Monday, February 13, 2023 | 09:22

Rescuers have been searching for survivors under the rubble for the eighth day.



The ground in Turkey is not resting, and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center announced that central Turkey was hit by 49 earthquakes in less than four days.



In Turkey, more than 130 people are under investigation for alleged responsibility for the poor construction of apartment buildings that collapsed during the devastating earthquake.

Vučić signed the book of mourning at the Syrian Embassy

Zero chances of survival from Wednesday

Time to pull people alive from the rubble is "almost over" as rescue efforts enter their eighth day.



The chances of people still trapped in the rubble surviving after nine days are close to zero, said Eduardo Reynoso Angulo, a professor at the Institute of Engineering at the National Institute of Mexico.



His comments were echoed by David Alexander, professor of emergency planning and management at the London Institute, who said the outlook was made worse by the poor construction of many buildings in Syria and Turkey, meaning they collapsed into small pieces and left little space for survival.

Woman rescued after almost a week under the rubble

Just watching this member of the British search and rescue team tunnel down to save an earthquake victim gives me claustrophobia! | pic.twitter.com/nXBXTpu7hA — Mike (@Doranimated) February 12, 2023

USA: UN Security Council to vote urgently

The United States has called on the United Nations Security Council to vote urgently to approve the delivery of world aid to opposition-held northwest Syria across multiple border crossings from Turkey after last week's earthquakes.



Miracles in Turkey are becoming rarer, and the time gap between them is increasing. The search for the living now becomes the search for the dead.



The death toll is still rising rapidly, with the UN saying it is likely to double the current figure, which is now more than 34,000.



Countless bodies are still trapped under the rubble of their homes. Those who have not been identified were buried in a mass grave.

Mom and baby were under the rubble for 90 hours