World 0

Leave the country, immediately

The US has informed its citizens to leave Russia immediately because of the war in Ukraine.

Source: B92, Jutarnji list
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

As they stated, the warning came due to the risk of them becoming victims of arbitrary arrest or harassment by Russian agencies.

A statement from the US Embassy in Moscow reads as follows:

"U.S. citizens residing in or traveling to Russia should leave the country immediately. Be especially cautious due to the risk of detention. Do not travel to Russia."

The US has repeatedly warned its citizens to leave Russia.

The last such public warning was in September, after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial conscription.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

New earthquake: The ground shook again in Turkey

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale was recorded today in eastern Turkey, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center announced.

World Sunday, February 12, 2023 15:25 Comments: 0
Tanjug/Serdar Ozsoy/Depo Photos via AP
page 1 of 33 go to page