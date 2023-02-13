World Leave the country, immediately The US has informed its citizens to leave Russia immediately because of the war in Ukraine. Source: B92, Jutarnji list Monday, February 13, 2023 | 09:14 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

As they stated, the warning came due to the risk of them becoming victims of arbitrary arrest or harassment by Russian agencies.



A statement from the US Embassy in Moscow reads as follows:



"U.S. citizens residing in or traveling to Russia should leave the country immediately. Be especially cautious due to the risk of detention. Do not travel to Russia."



The US has repeatedly warned its citizens to leave Russia.



The last such public warning was in September, after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial conscription.