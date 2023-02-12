World 0

American fighter downed UFO that violated Canadian airspace; Trudeau issued an order

Another unidentified object was shot down over North American airspace, Canadian President Justin Trudeau confirmed.

Source: BBC/M.S.
Share
Tanjug/Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith/U.S. Air Force via AP
Tanjug/Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith/U.S. Air Force via AP

Trudeau said the latest object "violated Canadian airspace" and was shot down over the Yukon in northwestern Canada.

Both Canadian and US planes were involved in tracking the object that Trudeau says was shot down by a US F-22.

Trudeau revealed that he had issued the order and had spoken with US President Joe Biden.

"Canadian forces will now collect and analyze the wreckage of the object", he wrote on Twitter.

He thanked the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which earlier said it was monitoring a "high aerial object" over northern Canada.

"I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object. Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America", Trudeau concluded.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Erdogan acknowledged. State failed?

Turkish President Erdogan said that reaction of authorities to the devastating earthquakes in the south of the country was not as fast as the government wanted.

World Friday, February 10, 2023 15:29 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia
page 1 of 32 go to page