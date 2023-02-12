World American fighter downed UFO that violated Canadian airspace; Trudeau issued an order Another unidentified object was shot down over North American airspace, Canadian President Justin Trudeau confirmed. Source: BBC/M.S. Saturday, February 11, 2023 | 23:44 Tweet Share Tanjug/Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith/U.S. Air Force via AP

Trudeau said the latest object "violated Canadian airspace" and was shot down over the Yukon in northwestern Canada.



Both Canadian and US planes were involved in tracking the object that Trudeau says was shot down by a US F-22.



Trudeau revealed that he had issued the order and had spoken with US President Joe Biden.



"Canadian forces will now collect and analyze the wreckage of the object", he wrote on Twitter.



He thanked the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which earlier said it was monitoring a "high aerial object" over northern Canada.



"I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object. Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America", Trudeau concluded.