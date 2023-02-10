World Erdogan acknowledged. State failed? Turkish President Erdogan said that reaction of authorities to the devastating earthquakes in the south of the country was not as fast as the government wanted. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 10, 2023 | 15:29 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today that the reaction of the authorities to the devastating earthquakes in the south of the country was not as fast as the government wanted.



He added that the number of people killed in earthquakes in Turkey has increased to 18,991.



He said that some people were looting markets and shops after the earthquake, and that the state of emergency declared in the affected areas would give the state necessary powers to apply the necessary punishments, Reuters reported.



More than 21,000 people died and at least 78,124 were injured in the extremely powerful earthquakes that hit southern Turkey and Syria this Monday.



Turkish authorities said around 6,500 buildings had collapsed and hundreds of thousands of people were now homeless in the middle of winter.



Let's recall that Erdogan visited the affected areas yesterday, and on that occasion "blamed fate" for everything that happened in Turkey.



"What happens, happens, this is part of fate's plan," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.