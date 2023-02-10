World Traffic accident in Jerusalem; Netanyahu: Terrorist attack PHOTO/VIDEO At least two people were killed and six injured when a car crashed into a bus stop in Jerusalem, according to the media. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, February 10, 2023 | 14:45 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

According to the media, the victims are a six-year-old boy and a young man.



Emergency services received a call today at 1:27 p.m. local time.



It was reported that the vehicle hit several people at the bus stop.



Emergency services announced that of the six injured, there are two children who are in critical condition, two adults who are also in critical condition, and two more adults whose condition is rated as difficult.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was a terrorist attack and ordered the reinforcement of security forces.



According to the police, the driver was shot.



Previously, the Israeli military radio, referring to health workers from the scene, reported that a six-year-old boy was killed and seven people were injured when a car ran into a group of people at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem today.



The Israeli police announced that it was a deliberate crash of a car, as the bus driver was killed in the attack.



Footage posted on social media shows a blue car crashing into a pole in front of a bus station in Jerusalem.



The incident comes at a time of high tensions following an attack in which a Palestinian gunman shot seven people outside a synagogue last month.