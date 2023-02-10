World 0

Traffic accident in Jerusalem; Netanyahu: Terrorist attack PHOTO/VIDEO

At least two people were killed and six injured when a car crashed into a bus stop in Jerusalem, according to the media.

Source: B92, Tanjug
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

According to the media, the victims are a six-year-old boy and a young man.

Emergency services received a call today at 1:27 p.m. local time.

It was reported that the vehicle hit several people at the bus stop.

Emergency services announced that of the six injured, there are two children who are in critical condition, two adults who are also in critical condition, and two more adults whose condition is rated as difficult.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was a terrorist attack and ordered the reinforcement of security forces.

According to the police, the driver was shot.

Previously, the Israeli military radio, referring to health workers from the scene, reported that a six-year-old boy was killed and seven people were injured when a car ran into a group of people at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem today.

The Israeli police announced that it was a deliberate crash of a car, as the bus driver was killed in the attack.

Footage posted on social media shows a blue car crashing into a pole in front of a bus station in Jerusalem.

The incident comes at a time of high tensions following an attack in which a Palestinian gunman shot seven people outside a synagogue last month.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Orbán decided: "Ignore" PHOTO/VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was greeted with applause from all but one of the leaders of the European Union as they posed for a "family photo".

World Friday, February 10, 2023 11:55 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia
page 1 of 32 go to page