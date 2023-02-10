World 0

The Great Offensive; Kyiv was hit; Ukraine in utter chaos

The 352nd day of the special military operation that Russia is conducting in Ukraine is underway.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that several European leaders had promised him fighter jets.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said there are no signs that Russia is preparing for peace.

"On the contrary, Moscow is preparing for new military offensives," Stoltenberg said.

It was announced that on February 21, Putin will...

Missiles in Romania?

Zelensky meets with Belgian king

The biggest attack

The Ukrainian mayor of Zaporizhzhia, Anatoly Kurtyev, announced today that Russian forces fired 17 missiles at Zaporizhzhia this morning within an hour, and the city's energy infrastructure was attacked.

This was the biggest attack by Russian forces on Zaporizhzhia since the beginning of the war, the Union agency reports.

The Ukrainian air defense shot down several missiles and 'Shahid' drones, the agency added.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

page 1 of 32 go to page