World The Great Offensive; Kyiv was hit; Ukraine in utter chaos The 352nd day of the special military operation that Russia is conducting in Ukraine is underway. Source: B92 Friday, February 10, 2023 | 11:08 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that several European leaders had promised him fighter jets.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said there are no signs that Russia is preparing for peace.



"On the contrary, Moscow is preparing for new military offensives," Stoltenberg said.

It was announced that on February 21, Putin will...

#BREAKING Putin to deliver state of the nation address on Feb 21: Kremlin pic.twitter.com/N75HTps9s4 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 10, 2023

Missiles in Romania?

Today, Feb 10, at 10:18 a.m., two russian Kalibr cruise missiles crossed the state border of🇺🇦 with 🇲🇩. At 10:33 a.m., these missiles crossed the airspace of🇷🇴. After that, the missiles again entered the airspace of🇺🇦 at the crossing point of the borders of the three states. — Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (@CinC_AFU) February 10, 2023

Zelensky meets with Belgian king

⚡️ Zelensky meets with Belgian king in Brussels.



President Volodymyr Zelensky met with King Philippe I of Belgium in Brussels on Feb. 9, presenting him with a fragment of a downed Russian Su-25 aircraft.



📷 The Belgian monarchy's press service via Facebook. pic.twitter.com/sSzpmZtpjy — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 10, 2023

The biggest attack

The Ukrainian mayor of Zaporizhzhia, Anatoly Kurtyev, announced today that Russian forces fired 17 missiles at Zaporizhzhia this morning within an hour, and the city's energy infrastructure was attacked.



This was the biggest attack by Russian forces on Zaporizhzhia since the beginning of the war, the Union agency reports.



The Ukrainian air defense shot down several missiles and 'Shahid' drones, the agency added.