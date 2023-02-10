World Erdogan's shocking statement; People in disbelief; Thousands of dead PHOTO/VIDEO More than 21,000 people lost their lives in the devastating earthquake that hit southern Turkey and Syria. Source: B92 Friday, February 10, 2023 | 09:22 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Tens of thousands of people were injured.



Convoys with humanitarian aid have also arrived in Syria, and the director of the World Health Organization is on his way to Syria. Germany, Great Britain and France increased the amount of aid to the country.

The search for the missing

Tanjug/AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

The number of dead reached 21,719

The death toll in Turkey has risen to 18,342, bringing the total number of those killed to 21,719, an incredible number in just five days, and is expected to rise.



According to the latest information from Syria, 3377 have died there, bringing the total to 21,719.

Erdogan infuriated people with the statement

“What happens, happens, this is part of fate's plan," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told one person during a visit to Pazarcik, a town in Kahramanmaraş province in southern Turkey



He also blamed "fate" a few months ago, after the deadly mining disaster in the state mine.



During a speech in nearby Kahramanmaraş, Erdogan also lashed out at "provocateurs" who criticized rescue efforts, adding: "Of course, there are failures. It is not possible to be prepared for a disaster like this."

Babies ttransferred

16 babies from the areas affected by the earthquake were transported to Ankara by the presidential plane.



They are in good health, and they were visited by First Lady Emine Erdogan, wife of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



At Etlik City Hospital in Ankara, there are 64 children, including 16 babies. Authorities are trying to gather information about their families.

New satellite images of the destruction