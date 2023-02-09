World On the verge of a world war. NATO decides? The immediate joining of Ukraine to NATO at this moment would mean a world war, said the head of the cabinet of the Hungarian Prime Minister Gergely Gulyás. Source: Novosti Thursday, February 9, 2023 | 19:30 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Head of the cabinet of the Hungarian Prime Minister, Gergely Gulyás, told the journalists that the Government of Hungary does not support the aspirations of Ukraine when it comes to joining NATO and conditions the potential entry of Kyiv into the EU on the protection of the rights of Ukrainian national minorities.



Answering a question about Ukraine's desire to join the Alliance, Gulyás noted that every country has the right to submit a request for membership.



Speaking about Ukraine's prospects for EU membership, he emphasized that Kyiv must ensure progress in protecting the rights of national minorities, especially Hungarians in the Transcarpathian region of Ukraine, if Budapest wants to support that country's request for membership in the bloc, TASS reported.



"The law on education and the national language, which was adopted in Ukraine, is currently not in line with European norms. Progress must be made in relation to these issues," Gulyas added.