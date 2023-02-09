World Demonstration of power PHOTO North Korea held a nighttime military parade in Pyongyang to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of its military. Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 9, 2023 | 09:14 Tweet Share Tanjug/Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

The largest number of intercontinental ballistic missiles was displayed at the parade, the state news agency KCNA announced.



North Korean President Kim Jong Un attended a military parade with his daughter, who is considered a possible successor to her father as leader of North Korea, Reuters reported.



North Korea paraded more intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) than ever before, tactical nuclear units and hinted at new solid-fuel weapons, state media reported.



Footage published by state media shows as many as 11 Hwasong-17, the largest intercontinental ballistic missiles in North Korea, which are assumed to have a very long range, the British agency announced.



The Hwasong-17 was first tested last year, and Pyongyang has advanced its ballistic missile program and launched larger and more advanced rockets, despite the United Nations Security Council resolution and sanctions.