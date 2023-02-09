World Explosion in Russia: Two people died VIDEO At least two people died and 11 were injured in a gas explosion in a five-story residential building in Novosibirsk, Russia, TASS reported. Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 9, 2023 | 08:50 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"According to the latest reports, two people have been killed," the official said.



The mayor of Novosibirsk, Anatoly Lokot, announced that 11 people are missing, and that 11 more are in the hospital.



A gas explosion in a five-story apartment block in Novosibirsk occurred this morning, causing a partial collapse of the building.



The explosion was followed by a fire on an area of 300 square meters, which was extinguished, according to TASS.



According to preliminary data from emergency services, the explosion was caused by a gas leak in one of the apartments.



About 30 apartments were destroyed in the explosion.



It is planned that the search and rescue operation will be completed by the end of the day, and the investigation into the causes of the accident is ongoing.