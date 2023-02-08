World Chaos throughout the country; More than 11,200 dead; Shocking images under the ruins The number of people killed in the devastating earthquake that hit southern Turkey and Syria on Monday is growing by the minute. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 8, 2023 | 14:42 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

According to the latest data, more than 38,000 were injured. Thousands of buildings collapsed.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a three-month state of emergency in the 10 most affected provinces.



The death toll from the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria has risen to more than 11,200, according to the latest official reports released today.

Another plane took off

Russia is sending a team of doctors to Turkey

A team of 11 Russian doctors will be sent to Turkey today to provide medical assistance to the survivors of the devastating earthquakes, Assistant Russian Minister of Health Alexei Kuznetsov told reporters.



"According to the instructions of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, a team of doctors will be sent to Turkey to provide medical care to the survivors of the earthquake," Kuznetsov said, TASS reported.



According to him, the team consists of 11 traumatologists, neurosurgeons, surgeons, pediatric surgeons and anesthesiologists-reanimators from leading Russian federal medical centers.

"Get us out of here, I'll do anything for you, I'll be your servant"

Foto: Profimedia

In the north of Syria, two children were pulled out of the ruins of a building after more than 36 hours.



They were trapped in the ruins of the building when their family was surprised by the earthquake on Monday morning, and while they were under the rubble, the girl protected her younger brother by covering his eyes with her hand and stroking his hair, reports CNN.



When the rescuers reached them, the girl begged them to pull them out.



"Get us out of here, I'll do anything for you, I'll be your servant," the girl told the rescuers.



She could only move her hand and during that time she shielded her brother's eyes from the dust.



The children's father said that he and his wife were sleeping with their three children when the earthquake occurred, and that while they were trapped in the rubble, they were praying.



After being pulled out of the rubble, the children were taken to the hospital.

The harbor in Iskenderun is on fire again

A helicopter and an airplane are fighting the fire that is on fire again in the port of Iskenderun, the Ministry of Agriculture announced.



On Tuesday, by the way, the fire that broke out after the earthquake was extinguished.

Shocking footage

Syrian child in Turkey under the rubble pic.twitter.com/JCYUk648uG — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) February 7, 2023

648 subsequent earthquakes in Turkey

After the devastating earthquake on Monday, 648 aftershocks were registered in Turkey, the Emergency Situations Administration announced.



More than 79,000 people have been engaged in rescue operations, and 5,402 heavy vehicles, mainly excavators, tow trucks, cranes, bulldozers, trucks, trailers and graders, have been sent to the affected areas, according to Anadolu Agency.



An airlift was established to transport personnel and materials from Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir to the earthquake-affected region.