World The ground of Serbia is shaking: The third earthquake since this morning New earthquakes were recorded today in Serbia, and the ground of Donji Milanovac was the first to shake. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 8, 2023 | 14:27

The Republic Seismological Institute reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.0 on the Richter scale and occurred around 10 a.m.



Half an hour later, another earthquake of magnitude 1.7 was recorded on the territory of Majdanpek, according to the website of the Republic Seismological Institute.



At exactly 12:38 p.m., the third earthquake occurred on the territory of Bor, with a magnitude of 2.1 on the Richter scale.



Let us remind you that three earthquakes occurred on the territory of Serbia yesterday, and all three were measured below 2.0 on the Richter scale.



During the morning, just before 6 o'clock, an earthquake was also recorded in North Macedonia.