World Ukraine thrown into the fire, lost the war? Volodymyr Zelensky is the fifth column not only for Ukraine, but also for Europe, Viktor Medvedchuk said. Source: Sputnik Wednesday, February 8, 2023 | 10:28

As Ukrainian politician and leader of the political council of the "Opposition Platform - for Life" party, banned in Ukraine, Viktor Medvedchuk, added, the conflict of interests of the US and the EU due to the current situation is inevitable.



The Ukrainian conflict has become a cornerstone of world politics and will have far-reaching consequences. In order to understand how all this will end, one must first understand how it all began, states Medvedchuk at the beginning.



"In local wars, very close peoples and even the same people are usually used: Croats and Serbs, Russians and Ukrainians, Chinese and Chinese (Taiwan). Sometimes it is a difficult task to turn against each other - more than one generation of Ukrainians have incited against Russians. Not only do the western pillars of democracy not notice the system of persecution of Russians, but they also tacitly encourage it," states Medvedchuk.



In the Ukrainian conflict, the national characteristic completely lost its ethnic meaning and gave way to a political one: nobody is interested in the development of Ukrainian culture and language. According to Medvedchuk, the West "needs warriors who are able to fight for their interests, that is, for the US monopoly on world leadership and the destruction of all those who doubt it."



"Any doubt about the fairness of the world domination of the USA is declared heresy, madness and should be severely punished. All this is covered up by concern for Ukrainian interests and the fight against Russian enslavers," explains Medvedchuk.



According to him, the European Union does not want to let Ukraine out of its sphere of influence, because then it will "enter the orbit of a renewed Russia" and the European myth will be shattered as well as the American one.



"This makes the supporters of those myths (Brussels and Washington) allies. The destruction of the European myth is the beginning of the disintegration of the EU, and the European bureaucracy will lose its power forever," this politician assesses.

Zelensky - problem number 1?

According to Medvedchuk, Ukraine was thrown into the fire because of the excessive ego of the man who came to power.



"For the sake of ovations and nice poses, Zelensky put the peace, legitimacy and stability of his country under the knife," states the politician.



According to him, the current president of Ukraine has chosen to play a role in someone else's political game, not realizing that he is a weapon in someone else's war.



"In fact, he is just a media accompaniment to the war, but he actually has no influence on the actual processes of the battles. Zelensky has turned his country into a battlefield and hopes to win. He wants to win personally, and the country has already lost," assessed Medvedchuk.



In the beginning, according to his words, Zelensky had the support of the people when he, as "the president of peace, defeated the war president Poroshenko in the elections".



At that time, he had serious international support in the form of the "Normandy format" which advocated the implementation of the Minsk agreements. However, Zelensky abandoned his position, destroying many years of international diplomacy.



"Whether he realizes it or not, Zelensky is the fifth column not only for Ukraine, but also for Europe. He, as a man of the people, was brought to the position of president and he, instead of a judgment on his warmongering predecessor, becomes a judgment on his country. As a young and energetic politician, they introduced him to European diplomacy, and he becomes the verdict for Europe," Medvedchuk assesses.



According to Medvedchuk, Zelensky should have worked on building a new political architecture in the country that would balance the interests of the region and the political ambitions of the leading parties, but he exchanged the daily routine of state management and the well-being of his country for the applause of the West.



"He failed to restore order, he betrayed his voters and chose to blame Russia for the problems, and not his own incompetence. The Western applause will end quickly, and the Ukrainian people will remember it all," the politician said.



Speaking about the European Union, Medvedchuk stated that the current conflict is exhausting EU, in contrast to the USA, which find all these circumstances enjoyable.