World Shame on you, Charlie PHOTO French magazine Charlie Hebdo published a cartoon mocking Turkey after two earthquakes hit that country and Syria. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 8, 2023 | 09:22 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki

Just to reiterate that the whole world is following what is happening in Turkey and Syria, after a series of catastrophic earthquakes, in which more than 8,000 people died. There are also thousands of people injured, but those numbers are constantly changing as rescue efforts continue feverishly.



Time to find survivors is running out, especially as those who are buried fall into hypothermia due to the cold weather.



However, the French satirical newspaper published a cartoon on the magazine's Twitter account, showing collapsed and damaged buildings, an overturned car and mountains of debris, Anadolia reports.



"Earthquake in Turkey" is written in the upper right corner of the cartoon, while at the bottom of the cartoon it is written "(It was) not even necessary to send tanks".



François Burgat, a political scientist from the French National Center for Scientific Research, assessed that the caricature "is nothing but a shame."