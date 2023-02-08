Dramatic images, total disaster; Thousands of dead; Bodies on the streets PHOTO/VIDEO
More than 8,700 people died in the devastating earthquake that struck southern Turkey and Syria on Monday.Source: B92
According to the latest data, more than 38,000 were injured. Thousands of buildings collapsed.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a three-month state of emergency in the 10 most affected provinces.
Rescue teams from Serbia also arrived in Turkey. The emergency department sent additional forces.
A child rescued after more than 40 hours of being trapped under the rubble
Once again, another miracle….. a child rescued after more than 40 hours of being trapped under the rubble of her house in the city of #Salqin in the countryside of #Idlib, #Syria yesterday, February 7.#SyriaEarthquake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/R7kRsNZFEG— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 8, 2023
Erdogan on his way to the affected area
#BREAKING Turkish President Erdogan heading to southern region to inspect quake-hit areas pic.twitter.com/wrv3Fm6Rb5— ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 8, 2023