World Dramatic images, total disaster; Thousands of dead; Bodies on the streets PHOTO/VIDEO More than 8,700 people died in the devastating earthquake that struck southern Turkey and Syria on Monday. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 8, 2023 | 08:55

According to the latest data, more than 38,000 were injured. Thousands of buildings collapsed.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a three-month state of emergency in the 10 most affected provinces.



Rescue teams from Serbia also arrived in Turkey. The emergency department sent additional forces.

A child rescued after more than 40 hours of being trapped under the rubble

Once again, another miracle….. a child rescued after more than 40 hours of being trapped under the rubble of her house in the city of #Salqin in the countryside of #Idlib, #Syria yesterday, February 7.#SyriaEarthquake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/R7kRsNZFEG — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 8, 2023

Erdogan on his way to the affected area