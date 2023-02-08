World 0

Dramatic images, total disaster; Thousands of dead; Bodies on the streets PHOTO/VIDEO

More than 8,700 people died in the devastating earthquake that struck southern Turkey and Syria on Monday.

Source: B92
Foto: Profimedia
According to the latest data, more than 38,000 were injured. Thousands of buildings collapsed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a three-month state of emergency in the 10 most affected provinces.

Rescue teams from Serbia also arrived in Turkey. The emergency department sent additional forces.

A child rescued after more than 40 hours of being trapped under the rubble

Erdogan on his way to the affected area

