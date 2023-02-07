World Unexpected move by the Americans: Will they give the Russians a part of Ukraine? Numerous representatives of the Republican Party in the US Congress are in favor of Ukraine giving up part of its territory to Russia, writes "Washington Post". Source: Sputnik Tuesday, February 7, 2023 | 11:05 Tweet Share EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

"The most impressive is the willingness of the Republicans to cede part of Ukraine: 41 percent of them agreed with Russia receiving a part of Ukrainian territory in favor of ending the conflict," according to a new survey by the public opinion research organization "Gallup", which the newspaper refers to.



According to the author of the article, half of the representatives of the Republican Party (18 percent more than in April 2022) believe that Washington is doing "too much" for Kyiv. Also, the majority of Republicans believe that America "should stop funding the Ukrainian army, period".



Namely, the research of the television "Fox News" showed that the majority of supporters of the Republican Party do not consider a military victory of Ukraine in the conflict against Russia possible, and also believe that the conflict in Ukraine itself and the actions of Russia do not represent a direct threat to the security of the USA.