World Athens under heavy snowfall, schools closed Athens is covered in snow today, causing traffic disruptions and school closures. Monday, February 6, 2023 | 10:07 Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

In the capital of Greece, which is not used to harsh winters, schools and kindergartens will be closed today due to the storm "Barbara", which hit the northern part of the country during the weekend.



The government has urged residents to restrict their movement and work from home as it wants to avoid a repeat of the chaos caused by heavy snowfall last year.



Underground service to Athens International Airport, which is about 30 kilometers east of the center, has been suspended. The road leading to the airport is also closed.



In the warnings sent to mobile phones, the civil protection stated that "heavy snowfall" is expected in the wider area of Athens until noon.



Exams at faculties have been postponed, while supermarkets, pharmacies and petrol stations will be open until 18.00, local time.



Courts will also be closed.