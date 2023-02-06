World Cities razed to the ground, desolation and dead VIDEO/PHOTO The devastating earthquake that hit the south of Turkey early this morning left behind devastation, dead, injured and a large number trapped in the ruins. Source: Blic Monday, February 6, 2023 | 09:12 Tweet Share Tanuug/DIA images via AP

The epicenter, as reported, occurred 3 kilometers from the city of Gazintep at a depth of 10 km. The first earthquake was 7.8 on the Richter scale, and the subsequent one that followed an hour, an hour and a half later was 6.7 on the Richter scale.



The first preliminary data indicate that 130 buildings were destroyed or demolished in the south of Turkey alone, and buildings were also demolished in Syria.



The extent of the destruction caused by the earthquake in the south of Turkey proved to be terrible. In some cities, most buildings have been demolished and razed to the ground.



Apart from Gazintep, the city of Iskenderum fared the worst, where most of the buildings were literally demolished and razed to the ground. There are reports that firefighters and rescuers are not able to reach every place because a large number of buildings and structures have collapsed. It is feared that the number of victims will be much higher.



So far, over 500 dead and thousands of injured have been reported.

The City of İskenderun in Southern Turkey has suffered some of the most Severe Damage caused by the Earthquake, there are reports that Fire and Rescue Crews are unable to get to many parts of the City with 100s if not 1000s of people expected to still be under collapsed buildings pic.twitter.com/kMV2hgEBXZ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 6, 2023

The third city that suffered terrible destruction in two strong earthquakes in the south of Turkey is Kahramanmaraş.



In the morning, after two strong blows, the buildings looked as if the city had suffered terrible destruction in the night bombardment.



Footage circulating on social networks indicates that there is almost no entire building in the city itself. Survivors roam the streets on a rainy day and silently observe the collapsed buildings under which there are a large number of people, friends, relatives, and family members.