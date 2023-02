World Panic: Russians launched MiG-31K Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine after a Russian MiG-31K jet took off from an airport in Belarus. Source: index.hr Saturday, February 4, 2023 | 19:48 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

From 16:53 local time, an air raid siren was announced in all regions of Ukraine.



According to the independent Belarusian media Hayun, the Russian MiG-31K aircraft, equipped with missiles, took off from the Machulishchy military airport in Belarus.