World "Moscow is ready" Russia is ready for negotiations, if the Kyiv regime shows real readiness for it, said the President of the Council of Russia, Valentina Matviyenko. Source: Sputnik Wednesday, February 1, 2023 | 18:54 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

She added that, if the United States of America wanted to, they would bring Kyiv to the negotiating table in 24 hours.



"Our position is clear, understandable and transparent. We are ready for negotiations, not for promises, without prior conditions that they try to impose on us. Negotiations are negotiations. However, we do not see that the Kyiv regime is ready for real negotiations," said Valentina Matviyenko.



She added that the fact that the US continues to supply Ukraine with weapons, including offensive ones, is in no way a call for peace.



According to her, the USA is not interested in ending the conflict, but in its escalation and prolongation.