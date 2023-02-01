World A major European power claims: We do not want a "Serbian enclave" Session of Foreign Affairs Committee of the British Parliament held: the situation in the Western Balkans and London's policy towards this region were discussed Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 1, 2023 | 09:05 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Neil Hall

The president of that committee, Alicia Kearns, said that the British government would not support the formation of a "Serbian enclave" in Kosovo.



During the session, as can be seen in the video she posted on Twitter, Kearns said "that she is worried about the Franco-German proposal to create an enclave in the form of Republika Srpska on Kosovo and Metohija".



"Can the government confirm that it opposes the entrenchment of ethno-nationalism in the Balkans? And will we, in that sense, block Republika Srpska from raising money on the London Stock Exchange, because it is solely for the financing of these secessionist plans and ambitions?'', said Kearns.



She then wrote on Twitter that it was a "relief" for her to hear that the government confirmed that it would not support the creation of a "Serbian enclave" on the so-called Kosovo.



"It is crucial that we do not further establish ethno-nationalism in the Balkans," Kearns said.



The British Minister for Europe, Leo Docherty, in his reply, told Kearns that he shares her concern, but that there is "no question" of the Serbian enclave in the north of the so-called Kosovo.



"We continue to work closely with partners to support the normalization of relations. I said that both in Belgrade and in Kosovo, when I visited them at the end of last year,'' said Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Europe, Leo Docherty.