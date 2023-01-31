World "Ukrainians retreated; Goal achieved" Ukrainian troops have left the first line of defense in the Zaporizhzhia region, says Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia region. Source: Tanjug, Sputnik Tuesday, January 31, 2023 | 11:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

Ukrainian troops have left the first line of defense in the Zaporizhzhia region, says Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of administration of the Zaporizhzhia region.



Vladimir Rogov told RIA Novosti that the Ukrainians retreated to the pre-prepared second and third line positions.



According to him, the goal of the offensive operation has been achieved, the plans of the Ukrainian army to go on the offensive in the Zaporizhzhia region have been thwarted for some time.



"Our army liberated new defense lines. It occupied them and now has a more favorable tactical and strategic position on the Zaporizhia front. Our army managed to liberate and take nine settlements under fire or operational control," Rogov emphasized.



He added that during the night, the special forces of the Ukrainian army tried to break through to the Russian positions in the Zaporizhzhia region, but the attack was repelled.