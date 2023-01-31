World Stoltenberg calls for stronger ties with Japan NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today called for establishing firmer ties with Japan as Russia’s war on Ukraine raises global dangers. Source: Beta/AP Tuesday, January 31, 2023 | 09:29 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

"The war in Ukraine also shows that our security is closely interconnected," Stoltenberg said during a visit to the Iruma air base north of Tokyo.



“If President (Vladimir) Putin wins in Ukraine it will be a tragedy for the Ukrainians, but it will also send a very dangerous message to authoritarian leaders all over the world because then the message will be that when they use military force they can achieve their goals,” he said. “So the war in Ukraine matters for all of us", Stoltenberg said.



Today, Stoltenberg starts his visit to Japan, where he arrived from South Korea last night as part of his East Asia tour.



NATO Secretary General and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold a joint press conference today, following the meeting.



Japan joined the economic sanctions imposed on Russia for its war against Ukraine and provided humanitarian aid and non-combatant defense equipment for the Ukrainians.