World 0

"USA to declare the end of health crisis"

The administration of U.S. President Joseph Biden announced that on May 11, it will declare the end of the health crisis caused by coronavirus.

Source: Tanjug
Share
EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

In 2020, previous administration of President Donald Trump introduced a national emergency due to the coronavirus and a public health emergency, Reuters reminds.

Biden has repeatedly extended those measures.

The U.S. Office of Budget Management said in a statement that the declarations will be extended again until May 11 and then revoked.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

"Pfizer" acknowledged the truth

The U.S. pharmaceutical company "Pfizer" acknowledged that it produced variants of the coronavirus resistant to treatment in order to test its antiviral drug.

World Monday, January 30, 2023 09:55 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Putin threatened: "It will only last a minute"

Former PM of the United Kingdom said Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile attack during an emergency call on the eve of the Russian attack on Ukraine.

World Monday, January 30, 2023 09:28 Comments: 0
Foto: Tanjug/Sergey Guneev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
page 1 of 39 go to page