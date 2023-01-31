World "USA to declare the end of health crisis" The administration of U.S. President Joseph Biden announced that on May 11, it will declare the end of the health crisis caused by coronavirus. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, January 31, 2023 | 09:24 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

In 2020, previous administration of President Donald Trump introduced a national emergency due to the coronavirus and a public health emergency, Reuters reminds.



Biden has repeatedly extended those measures.



The U.S. Office of Budget Management said in a statement that the declarations will be extended again until May 11 and then revoked.