World "Pfizer" acknowledged the truth The U.S. pharmaceutical company "Pfizer" acknowledged that it produced variants of the coronavirus resistant to treatment in order to test its antiviral drug. Source: RT.rs Monday, January 30, 2023 | 09:55

In a statement they published on their website, the company "Pfizer" stated that they did not conduct research on Gain-of-function research (GoF research or GoFR) - a medical research that genetically alters an organism in a way that may enhance the biological function and the potential of viruses.



However, the pharmaceutical giant has admitted that it combined the "spike proteins" of the new virus variants with the original strain of Covid to test vaccines, but also created mutations of the virus to test Paxlovid, an antiviral drug against COVID-19.



"In a limited number of cases, such a virus can be engineered to allow the assessment of antiviral activity in cells," the company said, noting that the process was carried out in a secure laboratory.



They add that they aimed to create "resistant strains of the virus".