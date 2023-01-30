World Putin threatened: "It will only last a minute" Former PM of the United Kingdom said Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile attack during an emergency call on the eve of the Russian attack on Ukraine. Source: Tanjug Monday, January 30, 2023 | 09:28 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Sergey Guneev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Former Prime Minister of Great Britain said that Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile attack during an emergency telephone conversation on the eve of the Russian attack on Ukraine.



In a BBC documentary about Putin's talks with world leaders, Boris Johnson said that Putin told him that such a missile attack "would only last a minute."



He added that he was not sure if the threat was "serious".



According to reports, Putin told Johnson this after the former British prime minister warned him during a very long conversation in February 2022 that the war would be a "complete disaster".



Johnson said he told Putin that a military operation in Ukraine would lead to sanctions against Moscow and more NATO troops on Russia's borders.



He also said he tried to deter Russian military action by telling Putin that Ukraine would not be joining NATO "in the near future."