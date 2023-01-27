World Fighter jets raised: NATO patrols the skies? Dutch F-35 fighter jets have arrived in Poland to patrol the skies as part of NATO mission, Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak stated. Source: Novosti Friday, January 27, 2023 | 18:58 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ROB ENGELAAR

"Dutch F-35s have arrived at the 22nd Tactical Aviation Base in Malbork, which will support the Polish Army in protecting the skies within the NATO EnhancedAirPolicing mission," Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.



The Polish minister reminded that Poland also bought F-35 fighter jets from the USA and is waiting for their delivery.



"In the near future, Polish pilots will also have these state-of-the-art aircraft," he wrote.