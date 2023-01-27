World Body of the missing Serbian woman floated out near home of Brian Walsh's mother? An unidentified body surfaced yesterday on the beach near Salem Harbor, ten kilometers away from the place where Brian Walsh's mother, Diana Walsh, lives. Source: Kurir Friday, January 27, 2023 | 16:19 Tweet Share Tanjug/Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File

Brian Walsh, just to recall, is accused of killing his wife Ana Walsh in the basement of their house on January 1, and then dismembering her body and throwing it in at least two landfills near his mother's house.



During the days when the Belgrade woman was missing, Walsh was recorded by cameras near the place where Diana Walsh lives. By the way, he was also filmed driving her red car, most likely to cover his tracks.



The investigators found bloody sacks, clothing and jewelry on one of them, as well as a COVID pass in her name. Also, a saw was discovered and a knife was found in the house, as well as traces of Ana Walsh's blood.



However, her body parts were not found, so investigators assume that he dismembered them and dumped them in one of the landfills that burn garbage.



According to the U.S. media, the police are collecting evidence and trying to determine the identity of the body that was found on the shore yesterday. It was reportedly discovered by a woman who lives nearby, who immediately called the police.



"Police officers are investigating the place where a body was found on Thursday afternoon, around 4 p.m. The house of the woman who found the body is on the coast, at the very entrance to the beach, and she noticed it when she went out to walk her dog," they reported.



For now, the gender of the person whose body was pulled from the water has not been announced, but it is reported that a scarf was also found on the body. On social networks, there were comments that the beach is located near the house of the mother of the accused for the murder of the Serbian woman.



"The body is almost decomposed, it is obvious that it has been in the water for a long time," local media reported, quoting police officials.