World Embassy attacked, there are dead VIDEO One person was killed and two were wounded in an armed attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan announced today. Source: Tanjug Friday, January 27, 2023 | 09:58

According to reports, the security chief was killed, and his two colleagues were wounded, reports TASS.



A guard is killed and two injured by a man with an assault rifle, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry says.



“The attacker broke through the guard post, killing the head of security with a Kalashnikov assault rifle,” it said.



An investigation has been launched. Police in Tehran said they have arrested a suspect and are investigating the motive.



The suspect entered the embassy with two children and may have been motivated by “personal issues”, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, citing the police chief.

Images shared by the #Azerbaijan embassy from the moment the attacker managed to enter the building of the Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran, Iran and started shooting. #breaking pic.twitter.com/BvdoZeIg89 — Akıncı (@Aknc35624923) January 27, 2023

President Ilham Aliyev: "This is an act of terrorism”

President Ilham Aliyev called the assault on his country’s embassy “an act of terrorism”.



“I firmly condemn the act of terrorism carried out at the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran,” Aliyev said on Twitter.