World The "Fall" of Vladimir Putin. His successor has been chosen? Several analyzes have been published recently, suggesting that Putin has turned against Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group. Thursday, January 26, 2023

According to Mikhail Zygar, a Russian journalist, at Vladimir Putin's court, the Russian president is "confident that he can weaken Prigozhin," who has issued a series of harsh criticisms of senior Kremlin officials in recent months. But the effect could be the opposite as more and more people see Prigozhin as Putin's successor," he wrote.



"Since the end of 2022, many businessmen from Moscow, as well as officials and officers, firmly believe that Prigozhin represents a real threat to Putin. In the last few months of last year, there are more and more questions about why Putin does not show Prigozhin where he belongs, just like did to many others," says the Russian journalist.

"This time, it might not work"

Zygar then recalls Putin's decisions regarding the advancement of some of Prigozhin's main opponents.



"It's Putin's classic bureaucratic game, which was effective, but this time it might not work," he said.



"Many Russians, who have been turned into zombies by continuous propaganda, are frustrated because the army is not winning. Kyiv was not captured in a few days, which was promised. By appointing General Gerasimov as the supreme commander of the operation in Ukraine, Putin took responsibility for all future defeats. It doesn't weaken Prigozhin, who did not criticize the appointment," says Zygar.



"This means that Prigozhin could challenge the president in the near future, and Putin may no longer be able to oppose his former chef," Zygar said.