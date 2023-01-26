World 0

Bad news: This is a big war. Ukraine is the "first step", other countries to follow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during an interview with British Sky News that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not stop at Ukraine.

Source: B92, sky.com
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

As he pointed out, "Putin does not want negotiations because he does not want peace".

Zelensky said that he is convinced that Ukraine is only the first step.

"I am convinced that Ukraine is only the first step for him. I am convinced that he is waging a big war... But after Ukraine, there will be further steps, there will be other countries, if we do not manage to hold out. I think we will manage, we will get support and we will win", Zelensky said.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Russia vs. Germany 0:2

An assistant of a former Federal Intelligence Service (BND) official was arrested in Germany and accused of spying for Russia.

World Thursday, January 26, 2023 14:15 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia

Trump is back

Meta will allow former U.S. President Donald Trump to return to Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks.

World Thursday, January 26, 2023 07:26 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File
page 1 of 37 go to page