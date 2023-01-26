World Bad news: This is a big war. Ukraine is the "first step", other countries to follow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during an interview with British Sky News that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not stop at Ukraine. Source: B92, sky.com Thursday, January 26, 2023 | 12:05 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

As he pointed out, "Putin does not want negotiations because he does not want peace".



Zelensky said that he is convinced that Ukraine is only the first step.



"I am convinced that Ukraine is only the first step for him. I am convinced that he is waging a big war... But after Ukraine, there will be further steps, there will be other countries, if we do not manage to hold out. I think we will manage, we will get support and we will win", Zelensky said.