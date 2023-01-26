World 0

A mass attack has been launched - explosions are taking place VIDEO

Kyiv Post correspondent Jason Jay Smart reported that a massive attack on Ukraine is underway.

Source: B92
Kyiv Post special correspondent Jason Jay Smart states that at least 50 missiles fell in eastern and central Ukraine, including Kyiv.

During the night, he says, Iranian drones tested their air defense capabilities. Furthermore, Kyiv Independent writes that at least six explosions were heard in the western city of Vinnytsia.

As the Nexta agency reports, several explosions were recorded throughout Ukraine. Explosions were recorded in Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kyiv and Mykolaiv regions.

More than thirty rockets are expected to fall, Ukrainian media reports.

