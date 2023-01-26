World Trump is back Meta will allow former U.S. President Donald Trump to return to Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks. Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 26, 2023 | 07:26 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

The decision comes two years after his account was suspended from those social networks following the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, company officials said.



"As a general rule, we do not want to interfere with open, public and democratic debate about Meta's platforms — especially in the context of elections in democratic societies like the United States," Meta's President of International Affairs, Nick Clegg, said in a blog post, according to CNN, citing BBC News.



BBC adds that the public should have the opportunity to hear what their politicians say, regardless of whether it is good, bad or ugly, so that they can make quality decisions in the elections.