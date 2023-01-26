World War – Day 336: Emergency evacuation; Europe is not safe? "Historical Day" The 336th day of the special military operation carried out by Russia in Ukraine has ended. Source: B92 Thursday, January 26, 2023 | 02:28 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Roman Chop

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has approved the sending of "Leopard 2" tanks to Ukraine, adding that he will allow other countries to do the same, "Spiegel" reported.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg pointed out that the members of the Alliance should not only send defensive weapons but also those that will enable Kyiv to regain lost territories.



Air raid alerts have sounded across much of central and eastern Ukraine, with authorities warning residents to evacuate due to a possible Russian attack.



Officials in numerous regions - Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and some others - are warning residents that there is a risk of rocket and drone attacks, recommending them to stay in shelters.

Europe isn't safe?

"Many analysts and politicians think that increasing the scope of the war will bring security to Europe. This is absurd," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.



He stated that at the moment there is no possibility of a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Zelensky extended his thanks

Thank you @POTUS for another powerful decision to provide Abrams to 🇺🇦. Grateful to 🇺🇸 people for leadership support! It's an important step on the path to victory. Today the free world is united as never before for a common goal – liberation of 🇺🇦. We're moving forward — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 25, 2023

"Historical Day"

The first reactions to the US decision to send powerful Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine began to arrive from Kyiv. The chief of staff of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Andriy Yermak, was among the first to call, who wrote in his Telegram: "Historical day."



"This is one of the days that will determine our future victory," Yermak wrote.

Ukraine published a new assessment of Russian losses