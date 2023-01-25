World An unknown disease spreads, paralyzing the capital: Emergency measures introduced The capital of North Korea, Pyongyang, was closed for five days due to an unspecified respiratory illness, North Korean media report. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 25, 2023 | 09:09 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The North Korean government's notice did not mention COVID-19 but said Pyongyang residents had to stay indoors for the rest of the week and undergo temperature checks several times a day, South Korea's NK News reported, citing Reuters.



According to the same source, the population is stockpiling because stricter measures are expected to be introduced. So far, it is not known whether there will be or have already been introduced similar restrictions on the movement of the population in other parts of North Korea.



North Korea reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 last year, but by August it had declared victory over the virus. However, it never confirmed how many people were infected with the coronavirus.



The state-run KCNA news agency said Tuesday that the city of Kaesong, which is located near the border with South Korea, has stepped up a public communication campaign "so that all employees voluntarily comply with anti-epidemic regulations."