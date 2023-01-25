World Today is the day, Joseph Biden will announce… U.S. President Joseph Biden will announce today that Washington will deliver "Abrams" battle tanks to Ukraine. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 25, 2023 | 07:07 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

This was reported by Al Jazeera, citing an unnamed US official.



According to the source of that TV station, the tanks will be delivered based on the contract, that is, they will not be sent from the Pentagon's arsenals.



According to Politico citing sources in the US administration, the US could send at least 30 "M1 Abrams" tanks to Ukraine as military aid.



It is not yet known when the tanks will be delivered, and it usually takes several months for soldiers to be trained to use the tanks effectively, officials said, citing CNN.



The administration of US President Joseph Biden has so far not ruled out the possibility of supplying US tanks, but US officials publicly said last week that now is not the right time to send M1 Abrams tanks, because they are expensive and require a lot of training time.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly asked Western allies to send modern tanks as his country prepares for what military analysts say will be a major Russian counteroffensive in the spring.



The German weekly Spiegel announced earlier today that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz decided to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine after several weeks of debate.



Great Britain has already announced that it will send 12 of its Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine.