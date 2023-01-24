World Fighter jet sent to Ukraine: Belarusians strike VIDEO Air raid alerts have been issued across Ukraine. Source: index.hr Tuesday, January 24, 2023 | 16:24 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

BBC reports that a monitoring group observing Belarus has reported a fighter jet taking off in Belarus, prompting air raid alerts.



Namely, the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, announced that he had received a proposal from Kyiv on concluding a pact.