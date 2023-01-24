World 0

Heavy blow: Russian "Ka-52" downed

Ukraine announced that it shot down three Russian helicopters during the night.

Source: index.hr
Share
EPA-EFE/TATIANA ZENKOVICH
EPA-EFE/TATIANA ZENKOVICH

"Ukrainian forces shot down three Russian Ka-52 helicopters last night in the east of the country," Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced.

The 335th day of the conflict in Ukraine is underway, and the Russians have sent reinforcements to the front and are introducing a new reform.

The new Russian military reform is a response to the possibility of NATO expansion and the "collective West" using Ukraine in a hybrid war against Russia, said the newly appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Army Valery Gerasimov in his first public address.

Ukraine published new estimates of Russian losses

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

America is furious

U.S. Administration is furious with Germany, because official Berlin simply refuses to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, according to the media.

World Friday, January 20, 2023 11:57 Comments: 3
EPA-EFE/VLADIMIR PRYCEK
page 1 of 36 go to page