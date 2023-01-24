World Going to war - Russia at a gunpoint? "They are actively arming themselves" Western countries plan to supply Estonia with the most modern types of conventional weapons, said the Russian ambassador to Tallinn, Vladimir Lipayev. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, January 24, 2023 | 09:45 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"The Anglo-Saxons had an interest in creating an anti-Russian outpost here in order to put pressure on Russia. We are not only talking about economic, political, cultural, but also military pressure," he said.



"Estonia is actively arming itself, it is not clear why. Here they plan to deliver the most modern types of conventional weapons with which they can keep St. Petersburg in their sights. A medium-range anti-missile defense system is being created. The question arises: Whom does Estonia plan to go to war with?", Lipayev added.



Russia asked Estonia's ambassador to leave the country and downgraded diplomatic relations with the Baltic country.



Russian Ambassador to Tallinn Vladimir Lipayev has confirmed that he will leave Estonia no later than February 7 following Moscow’s move to downgrade diplomatic relations with the Baltic country.



"It is standard diplomatic practice. When diplomatic relations are downgraded, ambassadors need to leave the respective countries in due course. There is a mutual understanding that February 7 is the deadline. It means that I will leave the country no later than February 7 and my Estonian counterpart Margus Laidre will do the same," the diplomat told the Soloviev Live TV channel.