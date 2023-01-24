World America is not ready for war: "We will run out of missiles in a week" One of the military-industrial complex's favorite research centers is once again calling for strengthening weapons production. Source: sputniknews.com Tuesday, January 24, 2023 | 09:39 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/gioiak2

The US has so exhausted its military reserves that it is "not adequately prepared" for a long-term war with China, a leading US think tank for the military-industrial complex announced yesterday.



A war-gaming simulation by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has reportedly found that the US is likely to exhaust its stockpile of long-range, precision-guided missiles in less than a week of a "protracted conventional war" against China in the Taiwan Strait.



The study argues that the Biden administration's insistence on sending more than 8.500 Javelin missile systems and at least 1.600 Stinger missile systems to Ukraine means that the US military's inventory is now running low.



"The bottom line is that the defense industrial base, in my judgment, is not ready for the security environment that exists now," CSIS Vice President Seth Jones said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.



"How do you effectively deter China if you don't have a sufficient stockpile of the kind of munitions you would need in a China-Taiwan Strait conflict scenario?" Jones asked.