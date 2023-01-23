World "We won't stand in the way of Poland" Germany will not stand in the way of Poland sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock. Source: index.hr Monday, January 23, 2023 | 07:17 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Asked in an interview with French television LCI what would happen if Poland sent its Leopard 2 tanks without Germany's approval, Baerbock answered: "For now, that question has not been asked, but if they asked us, we would not stand in their way."



There is strong diplomatic pressure on Berlin to send its tanks or at least allow the countries that bought them from Germany to send them to Ukraine.



As the manufacturer of Leopard tanks, Berlin has veto power over their transfer. At a special international summit on Friday at the US military base in Ramstein, southwest Germany, Berlin refused to make a decision on whether to give Ukraine Leopard 2 tanks, leading to growing frustration of Kyiv and its allies.